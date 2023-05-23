WDBJ reporter, editor win regional Murrow Award for Black History Month podcast

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The award is for their podcast episode, Black History Here at Home: The Historic Greenfield Structures. The episode is part of the pair’s Hometown Stories podcast series.

Click here to hear the winning podcast.

Click here to see all the Region 12 (our region) winners. Click here to see winners from other regions. Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of the competition.

Congratulations, Leanna and Ben!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.