Wise County meth dealer sentenced to over 15 years in prison

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wise County man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison for distributing meth and illegally possessing firearms, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

33-year-old Justine Elliott previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office said Elliott was sentenced to 188 months in prison.

Court documents say in August 2021 police responded to a report that Elliott was asleep at the wheel of a vehicle parked in a bank drive-thru. When officers searched his car, they found a large amount of meth and several guns. Elliott later admitted to distributing meth and cocaine into Southwest Virginia.

Elliott trafficked a large quantity of crystal ice methamphetamine and cocaine into Southwest Virginia over a 16 montyh period, including more than 30 kilograms of methamphetamine, some of which was 100% pure.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.