Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Wise County meth dealer sentenced to over 15 years in prison

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wise County man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison for distributing meth and illegally possessing firearms, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

33-year-old Justine Elliott previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office said Elliott was sentenced to 188 months in prison.

Court documents say in August 2021 police responded to a report that Elliott was asleep at the wheel of a vehicle parked in a bank drive-thru. When officers searched his car, they found a large amount of meth and several guns. Elliott later admitted to distributing meth and cocaine into Southwest Virginia.

Elliott trafficked a large quantity of crystal ice methamphetamine and cocaine into Southwest Virginia over a 16 montyh period, including more than 30 kilograms of methamphetamine, some of which was 100% pure.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke
Hershberger Crash
Drivers can expect delays after Hershberger Road crash
Temperatures slightly warm up into Wednesday.
Dry weather continues; keeping an eye on the holiday weekend
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man
Credit: Big Island Vol. Fire Company Inc.
ATV rider dies from injuries in Amherst County

Latest News

The National D-Day Memorial
D-Day Memorial set to commemorate Memorial Day
Temperatures slightly warm up into Wednesday.
Dry weather continues; keeping an eye on the holiday weekend
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Police resume search for Madeleine McCann, child missing since 2007