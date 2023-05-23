Wythe County man found guilty in 2020 killing

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rural Retreat man was found guilty Tuesday of 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony after a two-day jury trial in Wythe County Circuit Court.

William Greg Akers III, 20, was convicted of the murder of Matthew King. The killing took place June, 21 2020, when Akers was 17 and King was 19. Sentencing is scheduled for August, 31 2023.

“I would like to thank the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police for their incredible work on this case,: said Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. “Justice was served today for Matthew King and his family. The day is bittersweet though, because I will never get to meet Matthew, who I have learned, was a very beloved person by all. I only hope is that his mother Betty and his loved ones can be at some sort of peace now.”

Akers was tried as an adult.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, King was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Spirit Convenience Store on West Lee Highway.

The owner of the convenience store said the shooting happened after the store had closed for the night. Security footage indicated two people had been hanging out in the parking lot when a truck rolled up and an argument started. The shooting then happened in front of an entrance ramp outside the store, he said.

