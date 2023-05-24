Birthdays
Altavista man arrested on Fentanyl-related charge

Q'uartez Robinson mugshot
Q'uartez Robinson mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - An Altavista man has been charged after a narcotics search at his home.

29-year-old Q’uartez Shakur Robinson of Altavista is charged with possession of schedule I or II substance with the intent to distribute.

May 23, 2023, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics search warrant at 4845 Marysville Road in Altavista. The warrant was executed by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

During the search of the home, according to the sheriff’s office, a “substantial” amount of Fentanyl was seized.

Robinson was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

