Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Bear spotted in northwest Roanoke

Bear spotted in NW Roanoke
Bear spotted in NW Roanoke(Roanoke PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There have been several calls regarding a bear sighting near Oakland Blvd NW and Greenhurst Ave NW, according to Roanoke Police.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is looking into the sightings.

If you live near this area, police suggest keeping small animals and children inside, and checking your surroundings if you are heading outside. Do not approach the bear, and give it plenty of space.

If you see the bear, police urge you to call DWR at (855)571-9003 to report the sighting for tracking purposes.

More bear tips can be found at bearwise.org/ and dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/bear/.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Akers mugshot
Wythe County man found guilty in 2020 killing
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Altec Expansion in Botetourt County
150 new jobs expected with construction company expansion in Botetourt County
A storm over the south may bring showers for the weekend.
Mainly dry this week; keeping watch of a wetter weekend
Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke

Latest News

No injuries reported in SE Roanoke fire
Memorial Day ceremonies happening in Lincoln Monday.
Memorial Day events planned across Southwest Virginia
McAFee Knob Trailhead Shuttle
McAfee Knob shuttle gets county funds
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says he’s sending GOP negotiators to White House to finish out debt talks, sides ‘still far apart’