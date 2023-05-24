Bear spotted in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There have been several calls regarding a bear sighting near Oakland Blvd NW and Greenhurst Ave NW, according to Roanoke Police.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is looking into the sightings.

If you live near this area, police suggest keeping small animals and children inside, and checking your surroundings if you are heading outside. Do not approach the bear, and give it plenty of space.

If you see the bear, police urge you to call DWR at (855)571-9003 to report the sighting for tracking purposes.

More bear tips can be found at bearwise.org/ and dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/bear/.

