Bedford Regional Water Authority customers can expect changes to their monthly bill starting June 1

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some Bedford Regional Water Authority customers will soon be paying a higher rate for their monthly water supply.

The board unanimously approved a rate adjustment to decrease the disparities of what customers were paying. An engineering study from 2013 found county resident were paying more for their water supply when compared to city residents to provide for system upgrades.

The water authority’s director of administration explained the higher rate will go toward the rising cost of resources.

”It is paying for the increase that we’re seeing in supplies that we’re having to pay for, the labor and our contractors,” Megan Pittman said. “It is that ripple effect that we’re seeing with inflation.”

Customers using an average of 4,000 gallons a month could see an increase of $4-$6 for water and $3.50-$3.80 for sewer starting June 1.

