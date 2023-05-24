Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Benjamin Franklin Middle School cuts ribbon on Math Garden

By Neesey Payne
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Franklin County now have a Math Garden. It’s part of an ongoing project by seventh-grade math teacher Jennifer Hatch.

Hatch has received several teaching awards this year, including 2024 Regional Teacher of the Year, for using agriculture to get her students excited about math. She started a hydroponics garden in her classroom to show how math is used in agriculture and their test scores grew.

“We wanted to capitalize on that growth by building these garden boxes and offering it to all students at the school,” Hatch said.”

The Franklin County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee reached out to local businesses and raised enough money for the garden boxes. Volunteers from a local church youth group pitched in to help build them.

The students will grow a variety of everyday foods. There’s a pizza box, a salsa box, a box with a variety of beans, and a salad box.

Hatch said the Math Garden is a dream come true that will make learning fun and engaging for students in Franklin County.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Akers mugshot
Wythe County man found guilty in 2020 killing
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Altec Expansion in Botetourt County
150 new jobs expected with construction company expansion in Botetourt County
Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke
A storm over the south may bring showers for the weekend.
Mainly dry this week; keeping watch of a wetter weekend

Latest News

One person is dead and another in custody after an incident on West Church Street in...
Business owner wants extra police presence in wake of fatal shooting
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says debt ceiling standoff ‘not my fault,’ as White House warns of economic risks
A new mural in downtown Roanoke celebrates the Blue Ridge Region.
New mural in downtown Roanoke celebrates Blue Ridge Region
Business Owner Reacts to Fatal Shooting
Business Owner Reacts to Fatal Shooting
Stay Safe on the Water
Stay Safe on the Water