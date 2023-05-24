Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Business owner wants extra police presence in wake of fatal shooting

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The owner of Roosky’s Bar and Grill in Martinsville is speaking out after someone was shot and killed outside his business last month.

Clifton Barrow went before the city council and mayor Tuesday night, saying he wants to see more police officers on the city streets.

It comes after two men got into an argument in his parking lot at the end of April, resulting in a man being shot to death.

Barrow says he feels a better police presence would stop incidents like this and make the city safer for everyone.

“There have been times on a Monday or Tuesday or Wednesday that me personally have walked my employees home to the city parking lot, ‘cause i make my employees park in the city parking lot so my guests can park next to Roosky’s. That’s 100 yards; they don’t feel safe to walk 100 yards.”

Mayor LC Jones says they are on the same page - and the city plans to hire two more officers in the near future. But he did point out that cities with larger police forces still have the same issues.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Akers mugshot
Wythe County man found guilty in 2020 killing
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Altec Expansion in Botetourt County
150 new jobs expected with construction company expansion in Botetourt County
Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke
A storm over the south may bring showers for the weekend.
Mainly dry this week; keeping watch of a wetter weekend

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says debt ceiling standoff ‘not my fault,’ as White House warns of economic risks
A new mural in downtown Roanoke celebrates the Blue Ridge Region.
New mural in downtown Roanoke celebrates Blue Ridge Region
Business Owner Reacts to Fatal Shooting
Business Owner Reacts to Fatal Shooting
Stay Safe on the Water
Stay Safe on the Water