Business owner wants extra police presence in wake of fatal shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The owner of Roosky’s Bar and Grill in Martinsville is speaking out after someone was shot and killed outside his business last month.

Clifton Barrow went before the city council and mayor Tuesday night, saying he wants to see more police officers on the city streets.

It comes after two men got into an argument in his parking lot at the end of April, resulting in a man being shot to death.

Barrow says he feels a better police presence would stop incidents like this and make the city safer for everyone.

“There have been times on a Monday or Tuesday or Wednesday that me personally have walked my employees home to the city parking lot, ‘cause i make my employees park in the city parking lot so my guests can park next to Roosky’s. That’s 100 yards; they don’t feel safe to walk 100 yards.”

Mayor LC Jones says they are on the same page - and the city plans to hire two more officers in the near future. But he did point out that cities with larger police forces still have the same issues.

