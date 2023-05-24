Christiansburg Town Council votes against proposed renaming Christiansburg Huckleberry Park

Birthdays
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Town Council has voted against giving naming rights of the town’s new park to the Shelor Motor Mile.

A bid for $500,000 for was submitted to rename the Christiansburg Huckleberry Park to “Motor Mile Christiansburg Huckleberry Park” for 10 years.

Council unanimously voted against the offer last night.

The park is expected to open this spring, pending supply chain factors.

