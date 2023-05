GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Church Sisters are scheduled to perform at the Rex Theater in Galax Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

Savannah and Sarah Church, who grew up in southwest Virginia, dropped in on 7@four to show off their talents and talk about their country/gospel music.

