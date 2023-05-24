Birthdays
Community Health Center in Pearisburg hosting open house

Community Health Center of the New River Valley
Community Health Center of the New River Valley(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT
PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Health Center of the NRV’s Pearisburg location accepts patients of all backgrounds.

Even if you’re uninsured or underinsured, the CHCNRV wants people to take care of themselves.

“We can give you care for your medical needs, we can give you care for your dental needs, as well as your behavioral health needs,” Family Nurse Practitioner Morgan Akers said.

The CHC has been in Giles County for nearly a decade but says it’s having trouble getting people through its doors.

“We meet you where you’re at so it doesn’t matter how much you make or if you make nothing,” Akers said. “We make it work for you or income level.”

To help raise awareness for the clinic, its hosting an open house on May 24 from 3-6 p.m. with the goal of educating people of the importance of health, dental and mental health care.

“I think my favorite thing is when I see someone who hasn’t been to the dentist for a long time, who hasn’t been able to get the care that they really need and then me, finally being able to provide that for them and seeing that big smile on their face when everything’s finally done,” Dentist Chao Yi Zheng said.

“Stressors that go on in everyday life from dealing with financial issues, or family issues, depression, anxiety, job stresses, people, just anything that you can think of, it’s all all the things that we can help you with,” Behavior Health Provider Laura Hayes said.

The Center says it’s important people have access to health care regardless of economic status.

“We make that an easy thing for patients to get and make sure money is not a barrier,” Hayes said. “We make sure that services are offered first, money is secondary.”

