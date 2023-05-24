Birthdays
Domestic violence help: The high cost of intimate partner violence

Everyone in this country is sharing in the costs of domestic violence
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We round out our series focusing on domestic violence with a discussion on the high cost of intimate partner violence.

Elizabeth Barbour, Esquire and attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley, joins us to talk about her knowledge of the ramifications of domestic violence burdens to society from an economic point of view. She explains why domestic violence is not isolated to those it happens to—everyone in this country is sharing in the costs.

Barbour says it’s vitally important for everyone to recognize these costs and find a way to help prevent intimate partner violence.

Supporting Legal Aid is just one way to do so, and getting involved in organizations in your community is another.

