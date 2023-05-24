Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Huddle Up Moms holds annual moms summit

“The Invisible Load of Motherhood”
Huddle Up Moms Summit
Huddle Up Moms Summit(Huddle Up Moms Summit)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Huddle Up Moms is hosting its fourth annual Women’s Resource Summit at the VTC School of Medicine and Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Saturday, June 10 from 9am to 3pm.

This year’s summit is focused on the (in)Visible Load of Motherhood – acknowledging the mental, physical, and emotional work that mothers do but that often goes unseen and is undervalued in our society.

Here @ Home welcomes Kathryn Keefer, a volunteer with Huddle Up Moms, to tell us what moms can expect this year.

The summit is a free event for moms to come and enjoy complimentary lunch and breakfast, win door prizes, hear from inspiring speakers, and connect with local resources to support them on their motherhood journey.

Hear how this event plans to hold a mirror up to motherhood - celebrating the joys, challenges, and complexities of being a mother.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Akers mugshot
Wythe County man found guilty in 2020 killing
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Altec Expansion in Botetourt County
150 new jobs expected with construction company expansion in Botetourt County
A storm over the south may bring showers for the weekend.
Mainly dry this week; keeping watch of a wetter weekend
Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke

Latest News

Community Health Center of the New River Valley
Community Health Center in Pearisburg hosting open house
Birthdays or Anniversaries for May 24, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for May 24, 2023
Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison speak with...
New Lynchburg City Council curfew for kids will be in effect until December
Project Imagine Helps Adults Become Messengers for Young People
Project Imagine Helps Adults Become Messengers for Young People