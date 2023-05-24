Huddle Up Moms holds annual moms summit

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Huddle Up Moms is hosting its fourth annual Women’s Resource Summit at the VTC School of Medicine and Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Saturday, June 10 from 9am to 3pm.

This year’s summit is focused on the (in)Visible Load of Motherhood – acknowledging the mental, physical, and emotional work that mothers do but that often goes unseen and is undervalued in our society.

Here @ Home welcomes Kathryn Keefer, a volunteer with Huddle Up Moms, to tell us what moms can expect this year.

The summit is a free event for moms to come and enjoy complimentary lunch and breakfast, win door prizes, hear from inspiring speakers, and connect with local resources to support them on their motherhood journey.

Hear how this event plans to hold a mirror up to motherhood - celebrating the joys, challenges, and complexities of being a mother.

