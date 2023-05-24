LewisGale employees celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with walk

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, employees at LewisGale took some time out of their day Wednesday to celebrate.

A group of employees walked around the LewisGale Medical Center campus. Some even wore green to show support.

Organizers of the walk said it’s a great way to recognize what they do and to take away the stigma around mental health.

“Mental health is their priority, so it is very big to us to do something different and end the stigma behind mental health. It’s just the same as if you had a blood pressure issue, you should feel like you’re able to get the help that you deserve and this team really pushes that, so we wanted to get everyone together, so they could feel that love that we have for the community,” said Elizabeth Womack, Director of Nursing for Behavioral Health.

This was the first year for the walk and organizers hope to make it an annual event.

