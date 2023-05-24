Mainly dry this week; keeping watch of a wetter weekend

Dry weather with seasonable highs today

Weak front passes through on Thursday

Better chance for rain possible during Memorial Day Weekend?- Still some uncertainty!

WEDNESDAY

The weather looks mostly calm for us this week as we will have high pressure remaining close by. Highs will read near-seasonable in the mid-upper 70s and lower 80s for each day. Lows will also be seasonable for the next several days in the 50s. We’ll also see partly to mostly cloudy conditions from time to time, but no rain is expected Wednesday.

Dry and seasonable today. (WDBJ Weather)

The haze you see in the sky is likely coming from smoke that is driven in our direction from the wildfires in Canada. This could lead to some orange sunrises and sets. Poor air quality isn’t likely to develop.

The smoke looks to disperse some as we head into Thursday all thanks to a cold front passing through.

WEAK FRONT LATER THIS WEEK

By Thursday, a stay shower is possible thanks to a backdoor cold front crossing our region. Most will remain dry this day! The best placement for rain to try and form would be our higher elevation spots along the parkway and into the Highlands; areas west of I-81.

Isolated showers possible Thursday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

For Thursday highs will be in the low-mid 70s with Friday being slightly cooler. High temperatures to close the workweek will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. High pressure funnels in quickly leading us to a dry day on Friday.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

We are tracking a cutoff low that is possible to swing our way by the weekend. Right now, models have been bouncing back and forth which is typical with this type of system. For now we are thinking a few of us could see rain at times during the weekend, but it is still too early to tell the exact position of this system to guarantee 1.) how much rain and 2.) if it will rain all day. Since we are still 4-6 days away changes are likely, so check back for updates!

Watching the holiday weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College researchers at Smith Mountain Lake and dives into the process of how they gather data to ensure our water is safe for swimming and other recreation. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College at Smith Mountain Lake chatting about the process of how to gather the data to ensure our water is safe for our communities. (WDBJ7)

