Man killed in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Prince William County man has been identified as the victim of a crash Monday in Pittsylvania County.

Virginia State Police say the crash was May 22 at 1:10 p.m. on US Highway 29, a tenth of a mile north of Dewberry Road. Jabari was driving a Ford F-150 pickup south on US 29, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed into the median and overturned, throwing him, according to policer.

Police say Jabari was not wearing his seatbelt.

