Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Man killed in Pittsylvania County crash

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Prince William County man has been identified as the victim of a crash Monday in Pittsylvania County.

Virginia State Police say the crash was May 22 at 1:10 p.m. on US Highway 29, a tenth of a mile north of Dewberry Road. Jabari was driving a Ford F-150 pickup south on US 29, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed into the median and overturned, throwing him, according to policer.

Police say Jabari was not wearing his seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Akers mugshot
Wythe County man found guilty in 2020 killing
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Altec Expansion in Botetourt County
150 new jobs expected with construction company expansion in Botetourt County
Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke
A storm over the south may bring showers for the weekend.
Mainly dry this week; keeping watch of a wetter weekend

Latest News

Hershberger Crash
Drivers can expect delays after Hershberger Road crash
Credit: Big Island Vol. Fire Company Inc.
ATV rider dies from injuries in Amherst County
Crash in Botetourt County... 5.19.23
One person flown to hospital after crash in Botetourt Co.
No major injuries reported in Amherst County bus crash