Martinsville local opens body-positive clothing boutique for women

By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local woman is opening a body positive clothing boutique to help other women.

Bauble Noelle Clothing Boutique has women’s clothes from size small to 3X and jewelry made by four local artisans.

The owner had an online boutique before COVID-19 hit, but had to close it due to the strain the pandemic caused on her business.

Chelsey Holland is now opening a brick-and-mortar after receiving a large response on a Facebook post years later. Her focus is to embrace women no matter their size and to encourage them to love themselves.

“Let’s say you gain weight or lose weight,” said Holland. “We’re all very self-conscious of how we look during that process. I’ve done it myself. Just being there to help support them and and let them know they still look good, even though they’ve gained a little bit or lost a bit a little bit is just fun to kind of help cater to that.”

The grand opening for Bauble Noelle will be June 3.

