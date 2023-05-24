McAfee Knob shuttle gets county funds

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors has voted on funds for continued operation of the McAfee Knob Shuttle.

$51 thousand will be coming next year for the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle service, which was launched in 2022.

Recreation officials have continued to make additions to the trailhead parking lot this year, including a bench for people to wait for the bus, and two signs that prohibit people from parking near the bus stop.

