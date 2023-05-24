Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

New mural in downtown Roanoke celebrates Blue Ridge Region

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new mural in downtown Roanoke celebrates outdoor recreation in western Virginia and the region’s scenic beauty.

Visible from I-581, the mural will extend across two sides of the Freedom First Federal Credit Union Building, near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Williamson Road. It combines the image of a rock climber with a view of western Virginia’s mountains.

Artist James Bullough and Onur Dinc are partnering on the project.

“As you come down the highway you see the front of the mural,” Bullough explained. “And then as you continue by, you sort of come around the corner and you experience it almost as a movie scene panning from one side to the next.”

Paul Phillips is the President and CEO of Freedom First Federal Credit Union.

“I’m really pleased,” Phillips told WDBJ7. “They’re obviously very talented artists, which is why we invited them. We’ve seen their work, and we were hoping they would do the same thing here. And they’ve come through. It’s terrific.”

Bullough and Dinc are about halfway through the project. The artists hope to have the mural completed in the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Akers mugshot
Wythe County man found guilty in 2020 killing
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Altec Expansion in Botetourt County
150 new jobs expected with construction company expansion in Botetourt County
Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke
A storm over the south may bring showers for the weekend.
Mainly dry this week; keeping watch of a wetter weekend

Latest News

One person is dead and another in custody after an incident on West Church Street in...
Business owner wants extra police presence in wake of fatal shooting
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says debt ceiling standoff ‘not my fault,’ as White House warns of economic risks
Business Owner Reacts to Fatal Shooting
Business Owner Reacts to Fatal Shooting
Stay Safe on the Water
Stay Safe on the Water