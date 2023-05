ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported from a house fire in southeast Roanoke.

Roanoke Fire-EMS got a call at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday about a kitchen fire in the 1600 block of Wise Avenue. Crews found smoke and flames and extinguished the fire.

The cause has not been determined.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews are mopping up.

