Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

NYC school bus goes up in flames, children escape unharmed

Students were rescued from a fire that engulfed a school bus and several other vehicles. (Source: WABC, VIEWER VIDEO, CITIZEN APP, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Six children escaped unharmed from a New York City school bus that went up in flames Tuesday, bursting into a massive street fire that damaged several other vehicles, authorities said.

The bus was bringing children, ages 5 to 11, home from school when the engine appeared to catch fire shortly before 4 p.m. in the Rego Park neighborhood of Queens, fire officials and the bus driver told local media.

Firefighters credited the bus driver with getting all the children off safely before the bus became completely engulfed in flames. The flames reached about four stories high at one point and damaged several parked vehicles, fire officials said.

Parents were notified of the fire and picked up their children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Akers mugshot
Wythe County man found guilty in 2020 killing
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Altec Expansion in Botetourt County
150 new jobs expected with construction company expansion in Botetourt County
Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke
A storm over the south may bring showers for the weekend.
Mainly dry this week; keeping watch of a wetter weekend

Latest News

Two Displaced by Roanoke Fire
Two Displaced by Roanoke Fire
Bauble Noelle Clothing Boutique
Martinsville local opens body-positive clothing boutique for women
Hometown Jobs: WCC Nursing Program
Hometown Jobs: WCC Nursing Program
Christiansburg Council Votes Against Renaming Park
Christiansburg Council Votes Against Renaming Park
Henry County Uncovers Archives from 1774
Henry County Uncovers Archives from 1774