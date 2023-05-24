Pet Talk: Is my pet showing early signs of diabetes?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Is your dog or cat drinking a lot of water or not eating as much? They may be exhibiting early signs of diabetes.

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.