Roanoke City School Board exploring new school start times to help address transportation issues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When it comes to transportation, some Roanoke City Public Schools families might be breathing a sigh of relief as the 2022-2023 school year comes to a close. In September, a Transportation Work Group was created to help address challenges that Durham School Services was having getting kids to school.

The 38-person work group has met regularly throughout the school year to help find the best ways for RCPS to overcome challenges when it comes to bus routes. That included a previous proposal about changing school start times. Start times were the center of the discussion at Tuesday’s School Board workshop again as the work group presented its final proposal: a staggered bell schedule.

“What we wanted to make sure is that we did not create an undue hardship on anybody, and we felt that 15 minutes either earlier or later was a reasonable compromise and the group agree that this was not as inconveniencing as it could be for the other three bell schedule,” said Chris Perkins, Chief Operations Officer for RCPS.

The proposed start times for RCPS schools beginning in the fall 2023-2024 school year. (Will Thomas)

Perkins and the work group feel this will ultimately improve student/staff safety, increase instructional time, improve student attendance and add a geographic alignment for bus routes to schools in the same area. The School Board largely agreed this is a good way to move forward.

“I spent some time looking back through a lot of the notes from when we got a lot of parent feedback back in December, and the current proposed adjustment in schedules seems to address a lot of those concerns,” said board member Franny Apel.

“It’s going to be inconvenient for some people, it’s going to be convenient for other people. But it’s the best we could do. And we think it’s done in a way that’s realistic for everybody. And in a way that will ultimately allow us to move the most kids the quickest and not have any late runs and not have any double runs,” said board member Mark Cathey.

Perkins and the work group’s presentation also proposed what they’d like to see in future years including: a progress update on previous select recommendations, considering adding preschool space at elementary schools or creating preschool centers, using more class-a non-CDL vans, continuing to track ridership, and continue to offer opportunities to students, staff and drivers.

The proposal will go before the School Board at their next meeting June 13th for approval.

