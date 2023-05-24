Responses sought to regional travel survey

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission is wondering how residents travel around the region.

The agency is conducting a survey and will use feedback to identify gaps and opportunities to address travel needs and priorities.

The deadline to do the survey is June 30 and respondents will be entered for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

The survey is available in English and Spanish.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.