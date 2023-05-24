Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Memorial Day events planned across Southwest Virginia

Memorial Day ceremonies happening in Lincoln Monday.
Memorial Day ceremonies happening in Lincoln Monday.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Several Memorial Day events will take place across Southwest Virginia this weekend.

The list of events can be found below, and we will add to it as event info comes into the newsroom (please email news@wdbj7.com):

Saturday:

UAW Local 2069 is holding its 30th annual Memorial Day Ceremony May 27 at 8 a.m. at the Local 2069 Union Hall in Dublin, across from Volvo Trucks.

Monday:

The Roanoke Valley Veterans Council is holding a Memorial Day celebration May 29 at 9:30 a.m. at the Roanoke Valley War Memorial’s Freedom Plaza.

The American Legion Post 93 of Buchanan is hosting a memorial day celebration at 11:00 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is hosting a Memorial Day celebration at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

A Memorial Day service will be held at the corner of Main St and Washington St in Lexington.

The D-Day Memorial in Bedford will hold its annual commemoration of Memorial Day May 29 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Akers mugshot
Wythe County man found guilty in 2020 killing
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Altec Expansion in Botetourt County
150 new jobs expected with construction company expansion in Botetourt County
A storm over the south may bring showers for the weekend.
Mainly dry this week; keeping watch of a wetter weekend
Hidden in Plain Site Documentary launches in Roanoke.
Hidden in Plain Site documentary highlights Black history in Roanoke

Latest News

No injuries reported in SE Roanoke fire
Bear spotted in NW Roanoke
Bear spotted in northwest Roanoke
McAFee Knob Trailhead Shuttle
McAfee Knob shuttle gets county funds
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says he’s sending GOP negotiators to White House to finish out debt talks, sides ‘still far apart’