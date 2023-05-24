Memorial Day events planned across Southwest Virginia

(WDBJ) - Several Memorial Day events will take place across Southwest Virginia this weekend.

The list of events can be found below, and we will add to it as event info comes into the newsroom (please email news@wdbj7.com):

Saturday:

UAW Local 2069 is holding its 30th annual Memorial Day Ceremony May 27 at 8 a.m. at the Local 2069 Union Hall in Dublin, across from Volvo Trucks.

Monday:

The Roanoke Valley Veterans Council is holding a Memorial Day celebration May 29 at 9:30 a.m. at the Roanoke Valley War Memorial’s Freedom Plaza.

The American Legion Post 93 of Buchanan is hosting a memorial day celebration at 11:00 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is hosting a Memorial Day celebration at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

A Memorial Day service will be held at the corner of Main St and Washington St in Lexington.

The D-Day Memorial in Bedford will hold its annual commemoration of Memorial Day May 29 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.