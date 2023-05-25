Charity golf tournament raises thousands for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 24th annual Delta Dental Pro-Am golf tournament returned to the Roanoke Country Club Thursday afternoon.

The charitable event pairs PGA golfers and local amateurs to create a positive environment for young athletes to learn and grow during the summer months.

It also has raised more than $125,000 this year to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

The winners of the tournament will take home the Mike Wise Championship Cup.

“Our kids are obviously learning about golf, but the time that they spend with the college students from Virginia Tech or the adults that are playing golf today, they learn about perseverance and teamwork and a positive attitude, and they also have conversations about ‘hey, what do you do for work’, and they learn about jobs that maybe they’ve never even heard about. It also shows them that people care. That these people are all out here for them,” explains Rebekah Meadows, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

In partnership with The Hokie Way, basketball player Sean Pedulla and football players Grant Wells and Jaylin Lane were also on site to serve as mentors.

To date, the tournament had raised $2.1 million to support Boys & Girls Club facilities.

