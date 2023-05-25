Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Charity golf tournament raises thousands for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia

By Brittany Morgan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 24th annual Delta Dental Pro-Am golf tournament returned to the Roanoke Country Club Thursday afternoon.

The charitable event pairs PGA golfers and local amateurs to create a positive environment for young athletes to learn and grow during the summer months.

It also has raised more than $125,000 this year to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

The winners of the tournament will take home the Mike Wise Championship Cup.

“Our kids are obviously learning about golf, but the time that they spend with the college students from Virginia Tech or the adults that are playing golf today, they learn about perseverance and teamwork and a positive attitude, and they also have conversations about ‘hey, what do you do for work’, and they learn about jobs that maybe they’ve never even heard about. It also shows them that people care. That these people are all out here for them,” explains Rebekah Meadows, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

In partnership with The Hokie Way, basketball player Sean Pedulla and football players Grant Wells and Jaylin Lane were also on site to serve as mentors.

To date, the tournament had raised $2.1 million to support Boys & Girls Club facilities.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Bear spotted in NW Roanoke
Bear spotted in northwest Roanoke
A coastal low with throw moisture our way through the Memorial Day weekend.
Weekend not a total washout, but you’ll want to plan around the rain
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
One person is dead and another in custody after an incident on West Church Street in...
Business owner wants extra police presence in wake of fatal shooting

Latest News

Byrd Graduate Awarded Don Holliday Scholarship
Byrd Graduate Awarded Don Holliday Scholarship
Charity Golf Tourney Raises Thousands for Boys & Girls Clubs
Charity Golf Tourney Raises Thousands for Boys & Girls Clubs
Garrett Sexton, Don Holliday Scholarship winner
William Byrd grad wins 37th Don Holliday Scholarship
UVA Lacrosse Prepping for Notre Dame
UVA Lacrosse Prepping for Notre Dame