Danville Police looking for missing woman

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Danville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Danielle Jeffers, 26, was last seen by family Tuesday, May 23. The family is concerned about her welfare, and doesn’t know where she was going and what she might be wearing.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, 911, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, or by approaching any officer, using DPD social media, emailing crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

