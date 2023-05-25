Birthdays
Federal and Virginia law enforcement outlines violent crime reduction strategy

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh was joined by law enforcement from the ATF, Virginia State Police and City of Danville Police Department Thursday morning announce the next phase of the Western District of Virginia’s violent crime reduction strategy.

The news conference was held at the Berglund Center, with ATF Special Agent in Charge-Washington Division-SAC Craig B. Kailimai, Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle and Danville Police Chief Scott Booth.

Watch the entire presentation above.

