Fit Body Boot camp hosting Memorial Day Murph Challenge

By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A gym in Blacksburg is paying tribute to those who paid the ultimate price this Memorial Day.

Fit Body Boot Camp is hosting the annual Murph Challenge and wants you to try it out.

The workout consists of a one-mile run, followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and another one-mile run.

The workout is free for anyone to join Monday morning.

All donations on the day of the event will be donated to the Murph Foundation.

“What we like to do is we like to scale it up, we like to scale it down for each of our members, because everybody’s different,” Facility Leader Mike Dotson said. “Everybody has a different level of abilities, different levels of capabilities, so we want to make sure that we can make it to where they can complete it still do something heartbeat to be a part of something that’s bigger than ourselves.”

So far, around 100 people have signed up for the workout.

