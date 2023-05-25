Birthdays
Food bank needs help to meet Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive goal

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a story we first told you about in April - the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive was virtual for the first time this year.

Feeding Southwest Virginia says the decision was made due to staffing shortages at USPS and the food bank.

Now, they are falling behind on their goal of raising $10,000 to help provide 30,000 meals.

Feeding Southwest Virginia has extended the deadline from May 19 to May 30, with hopes of raising the $2,200 left to reach the goal.

“As we see here, we’re still standing even in emptier racks than we were on April 26. It’s been a challenge for us, because food donations are down 30 percent,” said Feeding Southwest Virginia CEO & President Pamela Irvine. “The need is up between 25 and 30 percent in all of our 26 county areas.”

This year Feeding Southwest Virginia will be providing summer meals for kids to take home.

You can donate online, click here for more information.

