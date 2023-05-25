Fundraiser is this weekend for Floyd boy with cancer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fundraiser will be held Saturday, May 27 for 12-year-old Mason Pearce.

Mason was diagnosed with HR B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in December, and has been receiving chemo treatments in Roanoke.

Mason and his parents Keri and Robbie visited 7@four to tell us about the fundraiser, a ride to raise money for the family. It starts and ends at New Harvest Ministry (6236 Floyd Hwy S Willis, Va. 24380). They’re using the hashtag #MasonStrong

Click here for more information about the ride.

