Golf tournament benefits Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is inviting golfers to register for a fundraising tournament to benefit its educational and animal rehabilitation work.

Birdies Fore Birdies is happening June 15 at Hidden Valley Country Club.

Spring is the busiest time of year, with the center receiving more than 100 patients a day, Executive director Chester Leonard said. The tournament will help them tackle those cases and much more.

There is still space to register a group or offer sponsorship for the Birdies Fore Birdies tournament.

