Grandin Theatre Film Lab Showcase is Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre’s Film Lab Showcase is set for Tuesday, May 30. at 7 p.m. in the Grandin main theatre.

General admission is $5 + tax for this Film Lab fundraiser.

The 7th Annual Film Lab Showcase features short films produced written, filmed and edited by the students. Four narrative films will be premiered at the Main Theatre. These films are the culmination of students’ curriculum-based learning and their group work for the 2022-23 curriculum year.

Program Director Tyler Lyon stopped by 7@ four with a preview.

