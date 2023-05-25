Birthdays
Knights, Patriots among VHSL boys lacrosse region finalists

E.C. Glass boys, Rockbridge County, Salem girls also advance to region championships
By Anthony Romano
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Cave Spring boys lacrosse defeated Rockbridge County in the Region 4D semifinals on Wednesday, 11-5. The top-seeded Knights will face 2-seed E.C. Glass in the finals after the Hilltoppers beat Salem, 10-5.

In Region 5D, Patrick Henry won a slugfest against Briar Woods, 19-16 in Roanoke. The Patriots will face Riverside in the region final.

On the girls side, Rockbridge County defeated Cave Spring 17-6, while Salem beat Glass 13-11 setting up a matchup between the Wildcats and Spartans in the Region 4D final.

The Patrick Henry girls saw their run come to an end against Independence after a 17-6 loss in the 5D semifinals.

