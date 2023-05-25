Birthdays
Leadership Southside program helps Danville and Pittsylvania County residents strengthen skills

By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 Leadership Southside program.

Leadership Southside helps participants develop leadership skills to strengthen their roles as individuals, professionals and community members.

The 10-month program includes meeting with leaders like presidents of local colleges and visiting the Capitol to network with lawmakers.

They will accept 25 people into the program this year.

“We are preparing our leaders for the future because our region is going through significant growth,” said Anne Moore Sparks, CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce. “We are preparing for the future in a number of ways. Creating future leaders is a priority for the chamber.”

Applications for Leadership Southside are due by June 16.

