Man dies after crash in Carroll County

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hillsville man died Friday after a crash in Carroll County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred May 6 on Rt. 743 at 12:15 a.m., less than a mile south of Rt. 956.

25-year-old Jerry Stafford was driving a Dodge Dart north on Rt. 743 when he drove through a curve and ran off the right side of the road, according to police. Stafford then overcorrected, which caused the car to slide off the left side of the road, and hit a fire hydrant, before going over an embankment and flipping.

Stafford wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina.

