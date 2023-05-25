Birthdays
Max Meadows man convicted after Wythe County drug arrest

Timothy King mugshot
Timothy King mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Max Meadows man arrested in September 2022 on drug charges has been convicted in a Wythe County court.

Timothy Joel King, 44, was convicted May 25, 2023 of one count of Possession With Intent to Distribute More Than 10 Grams of Methamphetamine, one count of Distribution of More Than 10 Grams of Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug. As part of a plea agreement, King was sentenced to serve 10 years mandatory time in the Virginia Department of Corrections. The total sentence was 45 years with 35 years suspended.

“The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office took more than 100 grams of Methamphetamine off the streets because of the arrest of Mr. King,” said Mike Jones, Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney. “That amount of Methamphetamine can devastate an entire county and I am thankful for their tireless efforts. As always, my office will aggressively prosecute individuals who try to corrupt and poison our communities with these drugs.”

Two other people were arrested at the same time King was. Shelby Perry has jury trial set for September 2023 and Jorge Olivares is scheduled to offer a plea in June.

