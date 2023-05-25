Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Medical emergency suspected on fatal Campbell County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist from Rustburg was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash that may have been preceded by a medical emergency, according to Virginia State Police.

Bennie L. Franklin, 72, died at the scene of the crash.

Police say the crash was May 21, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. on Route 615, about 400 feet south of Route 24. Franklin was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Route 615 when he crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox, according to police.

A passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Bear spotted in NW Roanoke
Bear spotted in northwest Roanoke
A coastal low with throw moisture our way through the Memorial Day weekend.
Unsettled weather returns as we head into the holiday weekend
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
William Akers mugshot
Wythe County man found guilty in 2020 killing

Latest News

Police lights generic
Man dies after crash in Carroll County
Man killed in Pittsylvania County crash
Hershberger Crash
Drivers can expect delays after Hershberger Road crash
Credit: Big Island Vol. Fire Company Inc.
ATV rider dies from injuries in Amherst County