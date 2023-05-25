Medical emergency suspected on fatal Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist from Rustburg was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash that may have been preceded by a medical emergency, according to Virginia State Police.

Bennie L. Franklin, 72, died at the scene of the crash.

Police say the crash was May 21, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. on Route 615, about 400 feet south of Route 24. Franklin was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Route 615 when he crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox, according to police.

A passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

