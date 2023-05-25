Birthdays
Radford Police use grant money to boost community policing

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 2 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Police are boosting their force with new officers and keeping a focus on community policing in the area.

Sgt. E.T. Hite and Officer S.D. Weston joined Here @ Home to explain more about the Radford City Community Engagement Unit.

A federal grant will supply the salaries for three officers to assist in the community-policing and crime-prevention efforts.

