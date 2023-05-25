Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival returns to Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Music and art lovers, listen up! The Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival is back in full swing at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Greensky Bluegrass, Neal Francis, and many more are all on the lineup this year.

Rooster Walk is a 4-day festival celebrating music, art, and the great outdoors.

Thousands of people will visit Pop’s Farm to see dozens of vendors, musicians, specialty foods, arts and crafts.

Roughly 50 bands will be performing on 6 different stages throughout the four-day event.

But the festival is more than just a good time, it is about giving back.

A portion of proceeds from the festival will be donated to local and regional charities, including Rooster Walk’s own Penn-Shank Memorial Endowment Scholarship Fund for students at Martinsville High School, and the Rooster Walk Music Instrument Program for public band programs in local city and county schools.

Rooster Walk was created in memory of late Martinsville natives Edwin “The Rooster” Penn and Walker Shank, who graduated from Martinsville High School in 2000.

For ticket information more you can visit roosterwalk.com.

