Senior Alert issued for missing Fairfax man

Umaru Barrie, missing from Fairfax County
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Fairfax County Police as part of the search for a missing man.

Police are looking for Umaru Barrie, who is Black, 75 years old, 5′ 5″ and 160 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair, according to police. He was last reported seen May 22, 2023 at 5:53 p.m. at Reston Hospital, at 1850 Town Center Parkway in Reston. He may have been wearing a grey or brown sweater and brown pants. Police say they presume he is on foot.

Police say Barrie suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes his disappearance pose a “credible threat to his health and safety.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Fairfax County Police at 703/691-2131.

