William Byrd grad wins 37th Don Holliday Scholarship

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One recent William Byrd graduate has received a prestigious boost for his accomplishments on the green.

Garrett Sexton was named the recipient of the 37th Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship.

Sexton was picked by the tournament’s board of directors and awarded a 4-year, $30,000 scholarship each year.

He will attend Virginia Tech in the fall; he plans to study engineering and says it is a tremendous honor to receive this scholarship.

“My main worry with college is obviously affording it, as everyone is, and this is obviously an honor to be able to receive this, especially doing it because of the sport that I love playing throughout high school,” he says. “From what I’ve read, Don Holliday sounds like a terrific person and to be put under that honor along with all the past winners is an honor I hope to live up to.”

In total, the board has awarded more than $520,000 in scholarships.

