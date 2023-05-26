Birthdays
Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas girls believed abducted

Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is believed to be in danger.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for two girls believed to have been abducted by a 29-year-old man.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Zylah Faulks, 2, and Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9. A photo has only been made available for Kamil.

Zylah is described as Black, 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Kamil is described as Black, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Julio Najar-Trevino in connection with the girls’ disappearance. He is described as a 29-year-old Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The suspect is driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate number SWS6018 and was last seen in San Antonio, Texas.

Those with information on the disappearance should call San Antonio Police Department 210-207-7660 or 911.

Julio Najar-Trevino, 29, is being sought by police in connection with the disappearance of two...
