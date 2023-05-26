Auburn baseball, softball tally shutouts in Region 1C quarterfinals

RINER, Va. (WDBJ) - After winning district championships, the Auburn High School baseball and softball teams handled their business at home in the Region 1C quarterfinals on Thursday.

The baseball team shut out Eastern Montgomery 7-0 to advance to Monday’s region semifinal against the winner of Parry McCluer and Galax. Narrows and George Wythe will play on the other side of the bracket.

On the softball field, the Eagles also tallied a shutout against Craig County, 10-0 in six innings. The Eagles will face George Wythe in the semis on Monday, while Grayson County and Fort Chiswell will meet in the other 1C semifinal.

