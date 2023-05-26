Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Fallon Park Pool prepares for opening day

Fallon Park Pool opens to the public for the summer on June 2.
Fallon Park Pool opens to the public for the summer on June 2.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families in Roanoke can circle June 2 on their calendars, as it’s opening day for the Fallon Park Pool.

“On the weekends especially, we usually at least hit about 200 people coming in,” said Morgan Richter, head coach of the Virginia Gator Swim Team.

The Virginia Gators have handled day to day operations at Fallon Park Pool for the last five summers.

“The sense of like, community that comes from it and the atmosphere that develops is something that I think is very rewarding.”

This summer, it will be the only operating public pool in the city as Roanoke Parks and Recreation works to build a brand new pool at Washington Park in 2024. As the pool gate prepares to open, a vital part of operations are lifeguards.

“We have enough lifeguards, but it’s one of those things once again, it would be with the rush of people potentially coming from Washington, we want to make sure that we never have to close down or keep people out.”

Though the Virginia Gators are in good-shape with guards this summer, they are working on ways to bring more in.

“We’re putting on a free lifeguard class next weekend for anyone who wants to work here, the second, third and fourth of June to ensure that we just have enough staff for the whole summer because we expect a lot bigger rush going into it.”

Richter shared it’s not much of a worry that they will hit their 300 person capacity, leading to people having to wait to get in.

“That only happened a couple of times last summer and everyone was very understanding of it.”

Though there are fees to get in for anyone over four-years-old, Richter said they are open to exploring something similar to Washington Park Pool’s free swim on Monday’s.

“We don’t currently have that. But that is something we definitely would be interested in looking into and definitely partnering with the city to be able to do that.”

The current fees for the pool are $2 per person for kids five to 15-years-old and $3 per person for anyone 16-years-old or older. The pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Lifeguard pay is $15 an hour and the free certification classes will be June 2: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., June 3: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 4 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., anyone interested can email vagatorswim@gmail.com for more information. Anyone interested in pool parties can email fallonpoolparties@gmail.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A coastal low with throw moisture our way through the Memorial Day weekend.
Weekend not a total washout, but you’ll want to plan around the rain
Bear spotted in NW Roanoke
Bear spotted in northwest Roanoke
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
One person is dead and another in custody after an incident on West Church Street in...
Business owner wants extra police presence in wake of fatal shooting

Latest News

The Roanoke community gathered for the "Perk the Park Trail Movement" event Thursday night.
Roanoke community comes out for “Perk the Park Trail Movement”
Auburn baseball, softball tally shutouts in Region 1C quarterfinals
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
Cost and timing are still in flux as planning continues for passenger rail in the New River...
Cost estimates and timing still in flux for New River Valley passenger rail