Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Feeding Southwest Virginia fights food insecurity with summer programs

(Will Thomas)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Feeding Southwest Virginia Food Bank is keeping bellies full this summer through its children’s summer feeding programs.

The food bank serves 26 counties and 9 cities throughout Southwest Virginia, and summer months are always a concern, since children are no longer receiving meals through their schools, President and CEO Pamela Irvine said.

Irvine joined Here @ Home to talk about the feeding opportunities available and how the community can help the mission to reduce hunger across the region.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Two found dead in McAfee Knob parking lot
Nine teachers resign from Glen Cove Elementary School.
Protest planned at Roanoke County school over LGBTQ materials
Showers arrive later Saturday and continue on and off through Monday.
Weekend not a washout, but you’ll need to plan around the rain
Aramark's production and plant employees are seeking better pay and work conditions in a new...
Vinton Aramark production and plant workers seeking better pay and work conditions

Latest News

Birthdays and anniversaries for May 26, 2023
Run for the Wall Stops By Elementary School
Run for the Wall bikers stop by elementary school
Run for the Wall Stops By Elementary School
Run for the Wall Stops By Elementary School
Fit Body Boot Camp Hosting Memorial Day Murph Challenge
Fit Body Boot Camp Hosting Memorial Day Murph Challenge