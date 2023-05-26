Feeding Southwest Virginia fights food insecurity with summer programs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Feeding Southwest Virginia Food Bank is keeping bellies full this summer through its children’s summer feeding programs.

The food bank serves 26 counties and 9 cities throughout Southwest Virginia, and summer months are always a concern, since children are no longer receiving meals through their schools, President and CEO Pamela Irvine said.

Irvine joined Here @ Home to talk about the feeding opportunities available and how the community can help the mission to reduce hunger across the region.

