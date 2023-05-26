Float plans are a key factor to water safety this summer

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer plans are around the corner and anyone spending time on the water needs to make communication a top priority.

Botetourt County Fire and EMS recommends making a float plan.

That includes figuring out a route and communicating when you plan to leave and return from an adventure on the waterways.

This adds an extra layer of safety, because if plans are delayed or there is an emergency, someone on land will know to check in and possibly contact emergency responders.

Additionally, knowing the conditions along your route will help you bring the correct gear, because not every tube will survive a float down a river or stream, Botetourt County Emergency Manager Daniel Murray said.

