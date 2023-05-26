Birthdays
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Isaac Hadden Organ Trio offers mix of jazz-funk, jazz-fusion

The band will perform at a “FloydFest Meet-up” at the Grandin Theatre on June 28
Fusion band that was scheduled for the now-canceled FloydFest to play at Grandin Theatre event
Fusion band that was scheduled for the now-canceled FloydFest to play at Grandin Theatre event(Isaac Hadden)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Southwest Virginia native Isaac Hadden is the creator of not one musical group, but two.

You could say he’s been playing music his whole life.

“I had my first little banjo ukelele when I was three years old, and I started taking guitar lessons when I was five,” says Hadden.

He describes his band, the Isaac Hadden Project. as a funk-rock jam band. The Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, he says, is a mix of jazz-funk and jazz fusion. It’s that blend of music, he says, that’s popular right now.

“Really, I think a lot of my friends that are young -- I would say, really what the sort of trend is really keeping your ears open and grabbing from everything. Like a lot of the new music that’s coming out can’t really be characterized by like, any kind of genre,” says Hadden.

The Isaac Hadden Organ Trio is coming out with an album this summer, featuring eight tracks of original music.

With this year’s FloydFest canceled, Hadden says fans can still hear his music at a “FloydFest Meet-up” show happening at the Grandin Theatre June 28.

“There will be folks from Floydfest there. The might be auctioning off or raffling off some FloydFest merch. We’ll have some of our merch there,” says Hadden.

Hadden is also reaching out to other young musicians, working to put together a musical instrument drive for underprivileged kids.

Helping to plant that love of music in others, as HE continues growing as an artist.

“That’s my approach. I just keep my ears open and grab little bits and pieces of anything I like and try to incorporate it into what I’m doing,” says Hadden.

Click here for a link to buy tickets to the Grandin Theatre event June 28. Doors open at 6 pm. The show starts at 7 pm.

