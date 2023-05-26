WDBJ7 Mornin’ brings you last-minute, easy and cheap Memorial Day cookout recipes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and for some families, it also marks the beginning of grilling season.
The WDBJ7 Mornin’ team created easy, last-minute, and cheap recipes you can bring or make for a cookout. or BBQ:
Mike’s ‘Caesar-ish’ Salad Dressing
2 small garlic cloves minced
2 tablespoons of lemon juice
2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
1 cup Mayo
½ cup of Parmigiano cheese
¼ teaspoon of salt
¼ teaspoon of pepper
Kimberly’s Red, White & Blue No Bake Cheesecake
2 cups blueberries washed
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
1 Tbs Cornstarch
1 box Jello-O No Bake Cheesecake Cherry
2 Tbs sugar
5 Tbs butter melted
1-1/2 cup milk
Daniel’s Classic French Onion Dip
1 envelope Onion Soup Mix or 1/2 recipe Home-Made Onion Soup Mix
16 ounces sour cream
Crab meat (optional)
