WDBJ7 Mornin’ brings you last-minute, easy and cheap Memorial Day cookout recipes

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and for some families, it also marks the beginning of grilling season.

The WDBJ7 Mornin’ team created easy, last-minute, and cheap recipes you can bring or make for a cookout. or BBQ:

Mike’s ‘Caesar-ish’ Salad Dressing

2 small garlic cloves minced

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 cup Mayo

½ cup of Parmigiano cheese

¼ teaspoon of salt

¼ teaspoon of pepper

Kimberly’s Red, White & Blue No Bake Cheesecake

2 cups blueberries washed

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1 Tbs Cornstarch

1 box Jello-O No Bake Cheesecake Cherry

2 Tbs sugar

5 Tbs butter melted

1-1/2 cup milk

Daniel’s Classic French Onion Dip

1 envelope Onion Soup Mix or 1/2 recipe Home-Made Onion Soup Mix

16 ounces sour cream

Crab meat (optional)

