MADD Encourages Virginians to be safe this Memorial Day Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Memorial Day weekend can bring a lot of fun, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving wants everyone to be safe.

Virginia State Police say last year during the holiday weekend, troopers arrested 90 impaired drivers.

Rae Carkhuff with MADD says that’s too many.

“There are too many options these days. One thing we love to suggest is make your plan in advance. So there’s no question the day of, but also make a backup plan. Your designated driver might get to the party and decide they would like to indulge, just make sure you have a backup plan in your pocket. Put some money aside for a rideshare or a taxi, choose a location where you can walk there are plenty of options. Drinking and driving does not have to be that option,” Carkhuff said.

Carkhuff says it is equally important not to boat while intoxicated.

“So everybody knows their body best when it comes to alcohol consumption. But we do know that as soon as you have a sip of alcohol, your brain becomes impaired, your judgment becomes impaired. So just it’s not even worth it one sip, just make sure that you are being safe, that you are not operating any type of vehicle or boat, anything motorized that could harm somebody,” they said.

